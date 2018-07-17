Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.49

News articles about Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.7951063149558 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.95. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $48.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

