Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 17,527 Shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD (VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD comprises approximately 18.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD were worth $24,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 8,570,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,534,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,086,000 after buying an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 921,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after buying an additional 377,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 348,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD traded up $0.02, reaching $51.04, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 5,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,188. VANGUARD Mun Bd/TAX-EXEMPT BD Ix FD has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $52.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0908 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

