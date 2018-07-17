Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $66.43 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.55. 418,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551,681. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.