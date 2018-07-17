Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $954,000 in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. WP Carey comprises approximately 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in WP Carey by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in WP Carey by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other WP Carey news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $40,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey traded down $0.14, hitting $65.95, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,290. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $59.23 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.74.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.