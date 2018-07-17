LatiumX Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, LatiumX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One LatiumX token can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. LatiumX has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $9,922.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003429 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00536400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00193454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00027203 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001109 BTC.

About LatiumX

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,554,254 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin . LatiumX’s official website is latium.org . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

