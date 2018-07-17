Lannett (LCI) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) shares traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $13.07. 8,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 729,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.51 million. Lannett had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lannett by 473.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

