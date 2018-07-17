La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

La-Z-Boy traded up $0.70, hitting $30.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 323,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,225. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $488,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth $288,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $640,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $5,948,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $279,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

