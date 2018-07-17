KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Receives $22.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.55. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,713. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1,447.29 and a quick ratio of 1,447.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 70.71% and a return on equity of 6.18%. sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. This is an increase from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

