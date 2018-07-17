Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.95 to $109.64 in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.76.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon acquired 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

