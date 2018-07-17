Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $9.10 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 153,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,788,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $32.78. 82,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,691. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $58,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

