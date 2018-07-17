Kadmon (KDMN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kadmon earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4625812592272 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Kadmon traded up $0.10, hitting $3.42, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 533,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,672. The company has a market capitalization of $260.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.67. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

