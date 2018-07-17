J2 Global Inc (JCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.66 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 11.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $80,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,098.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,380,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $2,415,586. Corporate insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of J2 Global traded up $0.14, reaching $87.74, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,882. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

