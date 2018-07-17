iTicoin (ITI) Price Reaches $11.07 on Top Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00164496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. iTicoin has a market cap of $354,195.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00539544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196135 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027249 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001114 BTC.

iTicoin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Cryptopia, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

