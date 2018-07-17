Isramco (ISRL) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -0.08

Media coverage about Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) has been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Isramco earned a news impact score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 47.2157799422304 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRL shares. BidaskClub lowered Isramco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Isramco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Isramco remained flat at $$116.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587. Isramco has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.75. The stock has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Isramco, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico.

