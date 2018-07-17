iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (IWN) Holdings Increased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index makes up about 4.8% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index were worth $32,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the first quarter worth about $6,858,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 16.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,010,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,998,000 after buying an additional 284,522 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 67.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 687,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,847,000 after buying an additional 277,451 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index during the first quarter worth about $28,942,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value Index by 19.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,044,000 after buying an additional 192,248 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value Index alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value Index traded up $0.72, hitting $134.21, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 30,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,458. iShares Russell 2000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $112.01 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value Index

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.