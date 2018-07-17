iShares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) is Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s 8th Largest Position

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 704.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Index makes up about 2.6% of Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Index were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 7,153.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,880 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 589,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,845 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the first quarter valued at about $200,413,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the first quarter valued at about $111,659,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index during the first quarter valued at about $107,040,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Index traded up $1.10, hitting $167.87, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,303,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,393,170. iShares Russell 2000 Index has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $170.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Index

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

