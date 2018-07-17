ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (EEMV) is Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT accounts for 5.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 3.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 732,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,391,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 182,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 8.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 150,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter.

ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT traded down $0.12, hitting $58.40, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT has a 52 week low of $980.00 and a 52 week high of $1,213.06.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

