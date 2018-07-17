Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 9,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $319,967.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,439,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,656,000 after purchasing an additional 423,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 45,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,373. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

