Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Position Increased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 50,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 546,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 51.09%. The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

