Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stake Lifted by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,102,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,640,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,111 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,127,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,933,000 after purchasing an additional 513,179 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,971,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco traded up $0.01, hitting $25.51, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 136,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,588. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,127,659 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

