Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 7,893,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,768,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 33,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $810,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $201,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,669,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,011,000 after buying an additional 13,763,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,455,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,223,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,302,000 after buying an additional 1,044,075 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,154,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,709,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,187,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 1,684,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.