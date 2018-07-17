Insider Selling: Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director Sigmund Anderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $1,546,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,664.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ELLI traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.59. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $79.71 and a 1-year high of $116.90.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $117.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.28%. Ellie Mae’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ellie Mae by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,263,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,081,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its stake in Ellie Mae by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,120,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,978,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ellie Mae by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,029,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,889,000 after buying an additional 61,830 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,176,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ellie Mae by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 330,338 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELLI shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wedbush cut Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Ellie Mae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.