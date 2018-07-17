Ink (INK) Trading Up 6.2% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000872 BTC on popular exchanges including EXX, Lbank, Coinrail and ZB.COM. Ink has a total market capitalization of $30.18 million and $3.59 million worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00534075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00182976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027236 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017391 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinEgg, Lbank, EXX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, BigONE, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Allcoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

