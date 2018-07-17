IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Holdings Trimmed by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 5.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $107,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $238.96. 1,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,770. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $239.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $537.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.14 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 530.24%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director William T. End sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $1,973,169.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,930.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $2,405,215. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

