Identiv Inc (INVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Identiv an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Identiv stock. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Identiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

INVE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 2,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,065. Identiv has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

