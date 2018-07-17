Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Bought by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 296.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 502,516 shares during the period. Ichor makes up approximately 2.2% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC owned 2.62% of Ichor worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,286,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 768,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor opened at $20.31 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 5.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Ichor had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $258.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

