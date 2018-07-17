Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Huntington have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company possesses a disappointing earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimate for the to-be-reported quarter have remained stable lately. Consistent rise in cost base continues to deter bottom-line growth. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities keep us apprehensive. However, with the Fed rate hikes, margin pressure for the company finally seems to be easing. Moreover, rising loans and deposits along with improved credit quality are tailwinds. Also, the company's strong liquidity position keeps it well poised to expand through strategic initiatives, which will support profitability in the long run.”

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.03.

Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.10, reaching $15.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,248. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $28,469.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,259,000 after buying an additional 1,724,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 280,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 96,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.