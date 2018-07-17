Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in L Brands Inc (LB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of L Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,861,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $835,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L Brands by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,707,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,375 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 2,523,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,382 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,970,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L Brands by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,485,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after acquiring an additional 615,848 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands opened at $32.02 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.51.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

