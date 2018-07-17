Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (HOV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

Headlines about Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.2492425534939 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 1,323,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. Class A Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 130 communities in 24 markets.

