Hills Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 100.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 829.2% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup traded up $0.18, hitting $69.64, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 420,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,395,120. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.46.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

