Hills Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.26 Million in Shire PLC (SHPG) Stock

Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shire in the 1st quarter valued at $113,097,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in shares of Shire in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Shire traded up $0.21, hitting $172.27, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $177.51. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.28. Shire had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Shire’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $186.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Shire to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price objective on Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Shire Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.