Hills Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000. Fastenal makes up approximately 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 852,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Holden Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.28 per share, with a total value of $50,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,155 shares of company stock valued at $211,378 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fastenal traded up $0.20, reaching $55.63, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . 62,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,177,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 5.62. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

