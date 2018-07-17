HighPoint Resources (HPR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HighPoint Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.2070056691487 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on HighPoint Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get HighPoint Resources alerts:

HighPoint Resources traded down $0.01, hitting $6.38, on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 16,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,941. HighPoint Resources has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 3.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $80.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David R. Macosko sold 22,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Stephen Berg bought 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,312.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HighPoint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPoint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.