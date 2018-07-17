Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Shares Bought by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,154,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,429,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 542,327 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 761,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 487,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,729.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 324,509 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 786,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,125 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group traded up $0.28, reaching $43.00, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 11,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,270. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $501.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

