Head-To-Head Review: EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) versus Williams Partners (WPZ)

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) and Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and Williams Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT Midstream Partners $834.10 million 5.28 $571.90 million $5.19 10.52 Williams Partners $8.01 billion 5.00 $871.00 million $1.65 24.86

Williams Partners has higher revenue and earnings than EQT Midstream Partners. EQT Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EQT Midstream Partners and Williams Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT Midstream Partners 0 5 8 0 2.62 Williams Partners 0 4 12 0 2.75

EQT Midstream Partners currently has a consensus price target of $74.82, indicating a potential upside of 36.98%. Williams Partners has a consensus price target of $44.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.32%. Given EQT Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EQT Midstream Partners is more favorable than Williams Partners.

Risk and Volatility

EQT Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Partners has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EQT Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $4.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Williams Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. EQT Midstream Partners pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Partners pays out 149.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EQT Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. EQT Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT Midstream Partners and Williams Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT Midstream Partners 65.11% 26.35% 16.29% Williams Partners 7.36% 5.42% 2.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of EQT Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Williams Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EQT Midstream Partners beats Williams Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines. It serves local distribution companies, marketers, producers, and commercial and industrial users. EQT Midstream Services, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Williams Partners

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio. The Atlantic-Gulf segment operates Transco interstate natural gas pipeline that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to the eastern seaboard; and natural gas gathering, processing and treating, crude oil production handling, and NGL fractionation assets within the onshore, offshore shelf, and deep-water areas in and around the Gulf Coast states of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. This segment also operates various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines in the Gulf Coast region. The West segment operates Northwest Pipeline, an interstate natural gas pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering, processing, and treating assets in Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment also operates NGL and natural gas marketing business, and storage facilities. The company owns and operates 33,000 miles of pipelines system providing natural gas for clean-power generation, heating, and industrial use. WPZ GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Williams Gas Pipeline Company, LLC.

