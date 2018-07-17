Head-To-Head Comparison: PPL (PPL) and CLP (CLPHY)

PPL (NYSE: PPL) and CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PPL alerts:

71.2% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PPL and CLP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 1 3 7 0 2.55 CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A

PPL presently has a consensus price target of $35.72, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given PPL’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than CLP.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PPL and CLP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.45 billion 2.68 $1.13 billion $2.25 12.68 CLP $11.81 billion 2.43 $1.86 billion $0.72 15.79

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than PPL. PPL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PPL pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CLP pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLP has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and CLP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 15.44% 15.24% 3.99% CLP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PPL beats CLP on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; and operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom, as well as delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky; generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, oil, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, and solar power plants. It is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development activities; property investment; and retail of electricity and gas. As of December 31, 2017 the company had equity generating capacity of 19,395 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 5, 159 MW. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.