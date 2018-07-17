Head-To-Head Comparison: Ellie Mae (ELLI) vs. Materialise (MTLS)

Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Materialise shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ellie Mae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ellie Mae has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Materialise has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ellie Mae and Materialise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellie Mae 2 6 5 0 2.23 Materialise 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ellie Mae presently has a consensus price target of $102.45, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Materialise has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.73%. Given Materialise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Materialise is more favorable than Ellie Mae.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellie Mae and Materialise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellie Mae $417.04 million 8.50 $52.85 million $1.03 100.24 Materialise $161.05 million 3.75 -$1.87 million ($0.04) -319.25

Ellie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than Materialise. Materialise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellie Mae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ellie Mae and Materialise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellie Mae 10.28% 5.73% 5.17% Materialise -0.62% -1.29% -0.47%

Summary

Ellie Mae beats Materialise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management. Its platform also offers Encompass Lending Platform and Encompass Developer Connect Solution, and Encompass Data Connect; and sales and marketing solutions, such as Encompass CRM, Velocify, Encompass WebCenter, Encompass Consumer Connect, Encompass TPO WebCenter, Encompass TPO Connect, and Encompass Loan Officer Connect. In addition, the company provides loan quality and compliance solutions, including Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program, Encompass Compliance Service, Encompass 4506-T Service, Encompass Flood Service, and Encompass Fraud Service. Further, it offers efficient processing and closing solutions, such as Encompass Electronic Document Management, Encompass Docs, Encompass Appraisal Center, and Encompass Title & Closing Center; and integrated pricing and secondary marketing solutions, including Encompass Product and Pricing Service, Encompass Secondary Marketing, and Encompass Data and Docs Delivery. Additionally, the company provides education and training; and loan product, policy, and guideline data and analytics services under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers; and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson; Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd; Limacorporate Spa; Mathys AG; Howmedica Osteonics Corp.; and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The company's Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

