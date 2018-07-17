Head to Head Comparison: Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) versus Biglari Holdings Cl B (BH)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Biglari Holdings Cl B (NYSE:BH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Biglari Holdings Cl B does not pay a dividend. Cheesecake Factory pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheesecake Factory has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Biglari Holdings Cl B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $2.26 billion 1.15 $157.39 million $2.60 21.87 Biglari Holdings Cl B $839.80 million 0.47 $50.07 million N/A N/A

Cheesecake Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Biglari Holdings Cl B.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Biglari Holdings Cl B shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.8% of Biglari Holdings Cl B shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Biglari Holdings Cl B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 6.49% 19.01% 8.90% Biglari Holdings Cl B 7.64% 11.88% 6.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Biglari Holdings Cl B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 0 15 1 0 2.06 Biglari Holdings Cl B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus target price of $50.30, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Biglari Holdings Cl B.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Biglari Holdings Cl B on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Biglari Holdings Cl B

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 415 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 200 franchised units; and 4 Western company-operated restaurants and 58 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products and services in print and digital under the Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.