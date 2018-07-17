Haynes International (HAYN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Haynes International earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.5907395792705 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.38 million, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.39. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $110.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

