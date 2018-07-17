Harvest Capital Management Inc Purchases 800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (MCO)

Harvest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,835,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,231,000 after buying an additional 192,867 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $15,077,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.02. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,269. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a negative return on equity of 1,599.12% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total value of $4,524,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,371 shares of company stock worth $13,566,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.