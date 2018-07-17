Harvest Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Harvest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $341,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

FedEx traded up $0.08, reaching $230.26, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 94,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,236. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 124,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $31,742,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,864,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,154,395.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

