Harvest Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Harvest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 12.1% of Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded up $0.71, reaching $145.18, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 64,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,007. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.