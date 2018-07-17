Hammerson plc (HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, April 19th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Hammerson remained flat at $$6.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,158. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.84.

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.