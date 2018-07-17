H & R Block Inc (HRB) Shares Bought by Tikehau Investment Management

Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. H & R Block makes up 2.9% of Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tikehau Investment Management’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 71.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,414,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 591,662 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block during the first quarter worth about $14,882,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 12.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 530,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 58,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in H & R Block by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in H & R Block by 35.4% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 457,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H & R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 78,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,876. H & R Block Inc has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by $0.16. H & R Block had a net margin of 19.40% and a negative return on equity of 269.22%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is a boost from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.56%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

