Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Director Craig Conway Sells 400 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $38,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 15th, Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $36,756.00.
- On Tuesday, May 15th, Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00.
Guidewire Software traded up $0.10, reaching $94.36, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 599,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,898. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 235.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $96.19.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.
