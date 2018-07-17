Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Director Craig Conway Sells 400 Shares

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $38,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 15th, Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total value of $36,756.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $35,888.00.

Guidewire Software traded up $0.10, reaching $94.36, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 599,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,898. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 235.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

