Guidewire Software (GWRE) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guidewire Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6524485796686 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

GWRE opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $261,929.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $246,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $667,983.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,760 shares of company stock worth $4,515,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

