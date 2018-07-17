GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Receives $58.25 Average PT from Brokerages

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Calder sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $301,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,116,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $352,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 429,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,640,893.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,356,150. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GTT Communications by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GTT Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,115,000 after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GTT Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,715. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 193.54 and a beta of 1.03. GTT Communications has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.61 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. analysts forecast that GTT Communications will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

