Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a $277.00 Price Target

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) received a $277.00 price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNH. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.20. 396,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $183.86 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.20, for a total value of $3,513,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,761,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,551,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,854 shares of company stock valued at $12,295,675. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,193,088,000 after purchasing an additional 395,090 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,334,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,228,065 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,116,815 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,998,000 after purchasing an additional 173,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,013,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

