Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) to announce $883.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldcorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $867.93 million and the highest is $899.82 million. Goldcorp reported sales of $822.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldcorp will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldcorp.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldcorp from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

NYSE:GG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,799. Goldcorp has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 741,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Goldcorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 49,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

