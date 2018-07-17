Gentherm Inc (THRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THRM shares. Longbow Research set a $26.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 164,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $261.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $31,212.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 17,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $688,726.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,529.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,519 shares of company stock worth $3,519,939 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,744 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,635,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,063,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

